Puri Jagannadh: 'Shivarajkumar introduced me to a beautiful soul – Puneeth Rajkumar'

As a tribute to the late Puneeth Rajkumar, his debut film Appu is set to be re-released in theatres on March 14 to commemorate his 50th birth anniversary. Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, who made his Kannada debut with Appu, fondly recalled how the project came to life. "I should thank Shivanna because Appu happened with Puneeth Rajkumar because of him," he said, acknowledging Puneeth’s elder brother, Shiva Rajkumar.

The re-release is being orchestrated on a grand scale by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions, in collaboration with Jagadeesh Films. This special screening will offer fans an opportunity to relive Puneeth Rajkumar’s unforgettable performance and celebrate his enduring legacy.

In a heartfelt video message, Puri Jagannadh reminisced about his association with the Rajkumar family. "Shivanna introduced me to the great Dr. Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar, and that’s how I met the beautiful soul that was Puneeth Rajkumar," he shared. "Puneeth was multi-talented and will always remain a gem of Kannada cinema. His dedication to social causes will be remembered forever."

With Appu returning to theatres, Puri urged audiences to revisit the film and celebrate the life and career of a remarkable artist who left an indelible mark on the industry and in the hearts of many.

Originally released on April 26, 2002, Appu was produced by Parvathamma Rajkumar under the Poornima Enterprises banner. The film also marked the silver-screen debut of actor Rakshita. Its soundtrack, composed by Gurukiran, became a sensation, with the hit song 'Taliban Alla Alla'—sung by Puneeth Rajkumar himself and penned by actor-director Upendra—remaining popular to this day.