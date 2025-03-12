Vijay Raj Interview: Ramanagara is a film about an educated, patriotic farmer

The Kannada industry in the past has delivered several films centred around farmers, and Ramanagara is the new entrant in that list. Director Vijay Raj says the story is about an educated man who becomes an inspiration. He explains, “The title is a village's name, but this is a film about an educated, patriotic farmer. Instead of moving to the city for better pastures, he chooses to stay in his village and take up farming. He eventually becomes a role model for other educated youths in his village.”

The film was recently in the spotlight as the songs and trailer were released. “This film shows the challenges a village boy faces when deciding to stay in the village and pursue farming,” actor Prabhusurya shares. “He faces criticism from everyone, questioning the value of his education. Yet he overcomes all these obstacles and becomes a great farmer and patriot.”

Ramanagara is set to release around the time of Ugadi, with a fresh perspective on rural life that resonates with today’s audience. Producer CK Manjunath, making his debut, hopes for the audience’s continued support.

With music composed by Kevin, the songs will be released under the Siri Music label.