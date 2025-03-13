'Manada Kadalu will be a musical journey that speaks to the soul'

Yogaraj Bhat, the director behind some of Kannada cinema’s most popular films and iconic songs, is all set to weave his lyrical magic once again, this time with Manada Kadalu. His long-awaited collaboration with producer E Krishnappa, after 18 years, aims to rekindle the magic of Mungaru Male, particularly with its music. The director has teamed up with music director V Harikrishna along with a group of noted singers including Sonu Nigam, Vijay Prakash, and Sanchith Hegde. V Harikrishna himself has lent his voice to a peppy track along with Lakshmi Belmanu and other fresh voices contributing to various songs. Yogaraj Bhat has also joined hands with acclaimed lyricist Jayant Kaikini to provide the album’s lyrics. Together, they aim to deliver a soundtrack that, according to Bhat will not only be melodious but also emotionally stirring.



The romantic drama, starring young faces like Sumukha, Rashika Shetty, and Anjali Anish in lead roles, has already created a buzz, with songs like 'Hoo Dhumiya Katheya' and 'Horrible 24' topping the charts. However, it is the latest title track of Manada Kadalu, 'Neeli Neeli Kadalu', sung by Sonu Nigam, that has struck a chord with the audience. Yogaraj Bhat couldn’t be more thrilled with the response, saying, “Sonu Nigam’s voice through Manada Kadalu is echoing everywhere. His passion for playback singing is unmatched. As he once said, anyone can sing a song, but it’s about understanding the director’s vision, the musician’s tune, and adding value to the lines. It’s a complete journey, and Sonu does that every time.”

But there’s more to the song than just Sonu Nigam’s soulful voice. The female version of the title track, which is part of the promotional material, marks the singing debut of Yogaraj Bhat’s daughter, Punarvasu. “She’s interested in classical music, but we’ll have to see where this journey takes her,” says Yogaraj Bhat, sharing his excitement of witnessing her artistic journey unfold.

As a lyricist, Yogaraj Bhat's words have had a way to win the hearts of listeners. “Every hit song, every tune—it’s all about breaking barriers and getting the audience to sing along,” he says. “The youth around me inspire me every day. I see them, talk to them, and draw from their energy and creativity, which helps me stay young and fresh in my writing.”

Gangadhar, the executive producer of Manada Kadalu, who has worked closely with Yogaraj Bhat, shares an interesting anecdote about the lyricist's creative process. “I’ve seen him since Mungaru Male. When he has an idea, he’s unstoppable. We could be on the move, and if he gets an idea, he’ll make us stop the car and write the lyrics, even if it’s midnight. His thoughts never rest.”

For music director V Harikrishna, who composed the music and background score for the film, staying in tune with changing times is crucial. “Love songs are timeless,” he reflects. “They’ve always been the soul of cinema, from the beginning of time to now. Even in today’s fast-paced world, romantic songs hold a special place in people’s hearts. We’ve tried to bring something fresh while keeping that emotional connection intact.”

The soundtrack of Manada Kadalu features seven songs—a bouquet of melodies that perfectly complement the love story at its core. “We’ve intentionally kept it simple,” Harikrishna adds. “There’s a lack of love songs in the audio market today, so we wanted to bring that back. Yogaraj Bhat, Jayant Kaikini, and I have a fantastic collaboration, where we choose what feels right, not based on trends but on what will touch hearts.”

In terms of background score, nature itself plays a pivotal role in the film. “The sound of the sea, the waves crashing, the rhythm of nature—it’s all intertwined in the background score. We’ve tried to keep it natural, to let the environment speak for itself,” says Harikrishna, adding, “Manada Kadalu will be a musical journey that speaks to the soul, combining timeless melodies with fresh perspectives, proving once again that music and love in cinema are eternal.”

