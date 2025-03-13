Popular singer Pranavam Sasi set for his Kannada debut with Peter

Sukesh Shetty, the director of Dooradarshana (2023), is currently working on his next project, Peter, which is in its final stages of post-production. The film, starring Rajesh Dhruva, Raviksha, Janvi Rayala, and others, is said to be an intense drama with thrilling suspense set against the landscapes of Madikeri and Bhagamandala.

The film features four songs, with music composed by Ritviik Muralidhar. The makers have managed to bring Pranavam Sasi, the popular Malayalam singer who performed the hit song 'Armadham' from Aavesham and is also known for singing 'Peelings' in the Malayalam version of Pushpa 2. He will be marking his debut in Kannada with Peter, and has recently recorded a song 'Ding Dong Bell', an energetic number with lyrics penned by Trilok Trivikrama.

With Ravi Hiremath and Rakesh Heggade as producers, the team is aiming to release the film during the monsoon season. The cast of Peter includes actors Raam, Prathima Nayak, Varun Patel, and Bharat in pivotal roles. The film's cinematography is by Guruprasad Narnad, and editing is by Naveen Shetty.