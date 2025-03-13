Rakshitha: I was fortunate to be part of the golden period of Kannada cinema

Puneeth Rajkumar's debut film Appu marked a new era for Kannada cinema when it was released in 2002. 23 years later, the romantic action film gears up to hit theatres once again, coinciding with the late actor's 50th birthday. Actor Rakshitha, who made her debut with this film, reminisces her cherished memories of working with Puneeth and the talented team behind it. "Appu was double special," Rakshitha says, her voice filled with nostalgia. "It wasn’t just the film itself, but everything surrounding it that made it unforgettable," she shares.

For Rakshitha, the journey with Appu goes beyond just her acting career. Her parents had started their careers at Vajreshwari Combines, and growing up in that environment, she was always inspired by the legacy of Parvathamma Rajkumar. "Parvathamma Rajkumar was a huge inspiration to me. I will remember her every time," she says.

Speaking about Puneeth Rajkumar, Rakshitha fondly recalls his unmatched talent. "Appu was an amazing fighter, dancer, and his dialogue delivery was always spot on," she says. "Dancing and acting next to him was difficult because he was a National Award winner. No hero can dance like Appu today." Rakshitha also credits the film's success to the influence of Appu's director Puri Jagannadh, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, and director Mahesh Babu, who were part of the project. "And of course, Gurukiran’s music—everything about Appu will remain special," she says.

Looking back at its legacy, Rakshitha recalls, "I remember Varun, the producer of Hostel Hudugaru Bekagidaare, who is a big fan of Puneeth, wanted to celebrate when the film completed 20 years with a grand event, but that never happened. Now, it's been 23 years, and life has come full circle. My son is 16 now. Watching the film again brings so many memories. It's a heartfelt moment," she smiles. Rakshitha, who admitted that she never watched Appu in its entirety before, explains, "It was out of fear to watch the entire duration of the film. It’s nostalgic for me. My dad was alive then, and I remember a photo of Appaji, Amma, Appu, and me. Those memories are so beautiful."

She recalls a particular moment with Parvathamma Rajkumar, which has stayed with her over the years. "I remember Amma holding my hand on the first day and saying, 'Don’t worry, you’ll do it, don’t get scared.' We were scared to speak in front of her. But Amma’s comforting words stayed with me."

Rakshitha reflects on how the Kannada film industry has evolved over the years. "I was fortunate to be part of the golden period of Kannada cinema," she says with a hint of nostalgia. "Back then, there was a lot of proximity between the actors, no caravans, and no digital cameras. Filmmaking felt more like a responsibility. We’d all clap together after the first shot. It was more personal, more about bonding. People would sit, eat, and talk together. That camaraderie made it special."

While today’s digital era brings about selfies and instant fame, Rakshitha looks back at the simpler times. "Back then, we didn’t take selfies. It was autographs, and I remember how cool it felt to sign my first one. It’s the small things that mattered," she recalls. She also remembers how much easier it was to shoot in Bengaluru before the city became overcrowded. "The chase scenes and songs like 'Taliban Alla Alla' were shot on the roads. We were grounded and learning from each film. Today, actors feel that they’ve arrived after their debut film. Back then, with every film, we were beginners."

When asked if she misses being on screen, Rakshitha admits, "Sometimes, I do miss it, but I come back every year with my shows, and that keeps me connected with my people." However, she isn’t ruling out a return to films. “If something exceptional comes my way, I’d definitely consider it,” she says.