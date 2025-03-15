Dhananjay and Hemanth M Rao in talks for a project?

Dhananjay, who had taken a break for his wedding, will be back to work in the third schedule of Halagali, which is said to have a one-month filming schedule. With 40 percent of shoot left to wrap production, Dhananjay will also join the sets of Anna From Mexico, directed by Shankar Guru. Additionally, he will take up Jingo, which is currently in its pre-production phase and set to go on floors soon.

Meanwhile, there is a buzz about Dhananjay and Hemanth M Rao, the director of the Sapta Sagaradaache Ello films, are in talks to collaborate on a project. Sources reveal that the two are in initial discussions and are working on an interesting subject. If everything goes well, they may collaborate.

Post Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, Hemanth Rao looks forward to directing Shivarajkumar for Bhairavana Kone Pata. He waits for Shivanna to complete his prior commitments before starting the project. The director, who is also producing a full-fledged Kannada film, Agnyathavasi, under the banner Dakshayani Talkies, will release it on April 10.

However, the collaboration between actor Dhananjay and director Hemanth Rao would be an interesting combination, and an official confirmation is awaited.