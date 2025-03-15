Muddu Rakshasi set for a June release

The makers of Muddu Rakshasi managed to bring Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda back together to complete the remaining portions of the film. The emotionally charged scenes, left unfinished after the couple's real-life divorce, were captured during the final stages of filming. In a poignant moment, Chandan and Niveditha shared their first interaction since their breakup, including a heartfelt scene where they hugged and bid farewell to each other, marking a bittersweet conclusion to their characters' journey in the film.

Speaking to Cinema Express, director Puneeth Srinivas commended the professionalism of both actors throughout the process. "Even after their separation, they remained entirely professional on set. There were no signs of tension or discomfort, and they seamlessly worked together," said Puneeth. "When we approached them to finish the remaining portions, they both agreed without hesitation. We have just one day of shooting left, and we’re aiming for a June release."

Puneeth, who also wrote the story and screenplay, directs this thrilling narrative, which was shot in and around Bangalore. The film blends elements of romance and psychological suspense, with a musical score by MS Thyagaraj and cinematography by A Karunakar.