Release postponed for Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Pawan Kalyan’s comeback vehicle, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which had been shooting for a long time, was slated to release in theatres on March 28. However, the makers have now decided to push the release date for their film back by a few more weeks.

The Pawan Kalyan starrer will now hit theatres on May 9. With Nidhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, and Anupam Kher forming the film's primary cast, Hari Hara Veera Mallu promises to be a riveting period drama telling the story of an outlaw who begins a revolution against the Mughal Empire. Bobby Deol, who was recently seen in Daaku Maharaaj as the antagonist, plays the villain in HHVM as well.

A Dayakar Rao is producing the film under Mega Surya Productions, while AM Rathnam presents the film. The technical crew boasts of known names like Thota Tharani as the art director, and Manoj Paramahamsa, who helms cinematography. Meanwhile, MM Keeravani has composed the songs for the film. The direction credits are shared by Krish Jagarlamundi and AM Jyothi Krishna, with the latter taking over as director after multiple delays on the film's production due to the COVID phase and Pawan Kalyan’s political career.

The makers are also planning to release their film in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. With its release on May 9, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is the sole release that weekend.