Sharmiela Mandre Interview: Realised my dream to play a politician in Devil

Sharmiela Mandre is all set to team up with Challenging Star Darshan 17 years after their collaboration Navagraha, in Devil. This upcoming film directed by Prakash Veer, has her playing a key role. According to the actor, it feels like no time has passed. She says, "From Navagraha in 2008 to Devil in 2025, it feels the same. Even if it’s been 10 or 15 years, people love to see certain casting combinations again, and I’m so happy to share the screen with Darshan. It feels special." She further adds, "The cast and story of Devil have something unique, and that’s why I decided to be a part of it."

This film also marks Sharmiela’s first collaboration with director Prakash Veer, whom she has known since her debut. "We’ve always talked about working together, but it didn't materialise till now for some reason. I’m thrilled that it’s finally happening," an excited Sharmiela says.

In Devil, Sharmiela plays a significant role as a politician, a character she has long aspired to portray. "It’s a role with impact, and I’m excited to bring it to life on screen," she says.

Sharmiela also reminisces about the overwhelming buzz surrounding Navagraha when it was re-released in theatres on November 8 last year. "It was a surreal experience, and the craze around the film was just incredible. I even visited the theatres myself—it was truly next level," she fondly recalls.

Currently filming for Devil in Mysuru, Sharmiela is set to complete her portions in March and will wrap up the remaining scenes in April. The film, presented by Jai Matha Combines and produced by J Jayamma and Prakash Veer under the banner of Vaishno Studios, features Rachana Rai and will have Mahesh Manjrekar as the antagonist, along with actors Tulasi, Achyuth Kumar, and now, Sharmiela Mandre as the new addition.

The film's music is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, with cinematography by Sudhakar S Raj.