India Post pays tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar on his 50th birth anniversary with special edition picture postcards

In a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, India Post has launched a set of five special edition picture postcards to commemorate the late actor’s 50th birthday on March 17.
Puneeth, fondly known as Appu and Power Star among his fans, was more than just an actor. He was a singer, producer, television host, and philanthropist whose influence has left a lasting impact on Karnataka's cultural landscape.
Puneeth Rajkumar tragically passed away on October 29, 2021, due to a heart attack, but his legacy continues to live on through his work and his selfless contributions to society. Beginning his film career at a young age, Puneeth earned widespread recognition as a child artist for his performances as an actor in classics like Bettada Hoovu, Chalisuva Modagalu, and Eradu Nakshatragalu, winning the National Film Award for Best Child Artist.
In 2002, Puneeth made his debut as a lead actor with Appu, directed by Puri Jagannadh, which was a massive commercial success and established him as a major star. Over the next two decades, he delivered a series of blockbuster films such as Arasu, Milana, Jackie, Hudugaru, Raajakumara, Yuvarathnaa, and the posthumous release James. His films were known for their action-packed sequences and emotionally resonant storytelling, captivating audiences across generations.
Beyond the screen, Puneeth Rajkumar was a deeply committed philanthropist. He chose to donate his eyes upon his death, following in the footsteps of his father, the legendary Dr Rajkumar, and his mother, Parvathamma. His generous contributions to society included funding the education of thousands of students and supporting orphanages, old-age homes, and various charitable causes.
Puneeth’s connection with his fans was unparalleled. His humility, kindness, and devotion to his craft made him more than just a film star.
Apart from his acting career, he was an accomplished playback singer and a producer under PRK Productions, which championed content-driven cinema. As the host of Kannadada Kotyadhipati, the Kannada adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, he won the hearts of television audiences across the state.
To celebrate Puneeth Rajkumar's 50th birth anniversary, India Post has teamed up with Appu's Gandhadagudi Agarbathie to bring out special picture postcards. S. Rajendra Kumar, Chief Postmaster General of Karnataka Circle, India Post, shared that the five postcards would be available for collectors at philatelic bureaus across Karnataka. Additionally, a Special Cancellation will be issued on March 17 in honour of the actor’s birthday.
India Post’s gesture is a fitting tribute to a man who was a true icon of Kannada cinema and a beloved figure whose contributions to both the film industry and society continue to inspire.