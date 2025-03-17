India Post pays tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar on his 50th birth anniversary with special edition picture postcards

In a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, India Post has launched a set of five special edition picture postcards to commemorate the late actor’s 50th birthday on March 17.

Puneeth, fondly known as Appu and Power Star among his fans, was more than just an actor. He was a singer, producer, television host, and philanthropist whose influence has left a lasting impact on Karnataka's cultural landscape.

Puneeth Rajkumar tragically passed away on October 29, 2021, due to a heart attack, but his legacy continues to live on through his work and his selfless contributions to society. Beginning his film career at a young age, Puneeth earned widespread recognition as a child artist for his performances as an actor in classics like Bettada Hoovu, Chalisuva Modagalu, and Eradu Nakshatragalu, winning the National Film Award for Best Child Artist.