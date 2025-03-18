Appu Taxi to pay tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar

In a heartfelt tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar on his birthday, Dilip Kumar HR, a prominent figure in the Kannada film industry, has announced his upcoming film, Appu Taxi. The announcement, made on March 17, 2025, honours the late actor’s enduring legacy and deep connection with his fans. With over two decades of experience in film journalism, production, and distribution, Dilip Kumar HR—also a co-founder of the Indian Film Makers Association—aims to celebrate Puneeth’s memory through this cinematic homage.

The film’s title design is a poignant tribute, featuring a portrait of Puneeth Rajkumar, symbolising his lasting presence in the hearts of his admirers. Appu Taxi seeks to capture the essence of his character and the profound impact he left on society. Produced in collaboration with Skyline Music, a well-established name in the industry, the film promises an emotionally resonant and visually compelling experience.

Directed by Jaggu Sirsi, a seasoned writer and filmmaker with two decades of experience in Indian cinema, Appu Taxi boasts cutting-edge technical elements. Hollywood-trained technical expert Sham Ray, known for his contributions to major productions, will oversee animated graphics, ensuring a visually dynamic approach. The screenplay, penned by writer Vaid, aims to authentically convey the depth and beauty of Puneeth’s legacy.

Rooted in real-life events, Appu Taxi follows the journey of a taxi driver who helps a man transform his life—embodying the values and ideals that Puneeth himself symbolised. The film highlights untold stories of how the actor, through his actions and words, profoundly touched the lives of many. Offering a fresh perspective on Puneeth’s far-reaching influence, the narrative serves as a reminder that his legacy lives on—not only in the films he left behind but also in the countless lives he changed.

The makers have planned an ambitious multilingual release, with Appu Taxi set to premiere in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and English. This wide-reaching approach ensures that Puneeth’s legacy continues to inspire audiences across India and beyond. The film is slated for release on March 17, 2026, marking the one-year anniversary of its announcement and celebrating Puneeth Rajkumar’s enduring impact.