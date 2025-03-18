B S Avinash Interview: I never imagined being an actor, and now I’m working across five industries

Actor B S Avinash’s journey to becoming a sought-after actor across multiple languages is nothing short of remarkable. A man who never envisioned a career in front of the camera now graces the silver screen, not only in Kannada but also in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam films. From sharing the stage with some of the industry’s most notable actors to carving out a name for himself, he continues to thrive as a versatile performer.

Starting out with KGF in Kannada and expanding his reach across industries, Avinash has taken on significant roles in major films. From Veera Simha Reddy in Telugu to Vettaiyan in Tamil, Oru Perumgaliyattam in Malayalam, and Baby John in Hindi, his presence is steadily growing. “I am looking forward to films like Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith, which is set to release in April, and Ace, starring Vijay Sethupathi, which will hopefully release in May. I am also working on Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi, starring Nandamuri Kalyan, whose teaser was released today. I play the antagonist in this one,” he shares.

Avinash's Malayalam debut, Oru Perumgaliyattam, directed by Jayaraj and starring Suresh Gopi alongside Shine Tom Chacko, features him in a prominent role. “I’ve also completed shooting for a small role in Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom. I've gotten the opportunity to work with Pawan Kalyan on a major project, and I’ve already completed one schedule,” he adds.

However, Avinash’s path to stardom was far from conventional. “I was once engaged in an entirely different profession, far removed from the glitzy world of cinema. Though I harboured dreams of acting, I had no industry connections—except for my friendship with actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. That friendship changed my life,” he recalls. It was Chiranjeevi who introduced him to director Pannaga Bharana, who, in turn, connected him with cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda. At the time, Bhuvan was working on KGF and saw potential in Avinash. After meeting director Prashanth Neel, he was selected for the role of Andrew. “I had no acting experience, but Prashanth Neel and the team gave me a year of intense training, shaping me for my first film,” says Avinash.

Now, as he continues to establish himself, Avinash aspires to make a mark as a versatile supporting actor. “My dream is to be recognised as a good actor. I’m looking forward to strong villain roles and impactful supporting characters,” he says.