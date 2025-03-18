First single from Yuvarajkumar's Ekka out

Yuvarajkumar is currently busy filming his sophomore project, Ekka, directed by Rohit Padaki. As anticipation for the film grows, the makers released the first single, the title track 'Ekka Maar Maar', on Monday on Anand Audio’s YouTube channel, marking Puneeth Rajkumar’s birthday.

With Yuvarajkumar at its core, the song exudes high-energy appeal. The dynamic lyrics by Nagarjuna Sharma, combined with Charan Raj’s pulsating music, create an electrifying atmosphere. The vocals, delivered by Rohith Padaki, Charan Raj, and Mahaling VM, add further depth, making 'Ekka Maar Maar' an instant favourite.

Produced by PRK Productions, KRG Studios, and Jayanna Films, Ekka is an action-thriller set to hit theatres on June 6. Alongside Yuvarajkumar, the film features Atul Kulkarni, Aditya, Sanjana Anand, and Sampada in pivotal roles. With a gripping story, screenplay, and direction by Rohith Padaki, the film also boasts cinematography by Sathya Hegde and editing by Deepu S Kumar.