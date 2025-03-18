I dedicate 'Kanda Kanasa Roopa' from Vamana to all mothers: Shankar Raman

Vamana, directed by Shankar Raman and produced by Chetan Gowda, is set to release on April 10, with Dhanveerrah in the lead role. Produced under the banner of Equinox Global Entertainment, the film recently unveiled its third track, 'Kanda Kanasa Roopa', which has garnered significant attention for its heartfelt depiction of the bond between mother and son.

The song, featuring Thara and Dhanveerrah, was penned by Pramod Maravante. Released through A2 Music, it is sung by Venkatesh DC—known for his work in Kantara—and composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath. Vijayalakshmi Darshan, wife of Challenging Star Darshan, launched the track and extended her best wishes to the team. The song has already amassed millions of views.

Speaking at the event, producer Chetan Gowda shared his excitement: “This is our first production, and it’s been a wonderful journey. We’ve already released three songs, and today, we unveil this emotional mother-son track. The songs of Vamana have resonated with audiences, and I’m sure this one will too. A special thanks to composer Ajaneesh Loknath and music partner Bobby for their contributions.”

Lead actor Dhanveerrah also expressed his gratitude, saying, “I thank Challenging Star Darshan and Vijayalakshmi Darshan for their support. This is my fourth film, and this song will truly touch hearts—it’s a special one.”

Director Shankar Raman dedicated the song to mothers everywhere, reflecting on his admiration for emotionally charged mother-themed songs. “I’ve always been moved by songs like 'Kai Tuttu Kottole I Love You Mother India,' and 'Beduvenu Varavanu'. When I approached Pramod Maravante, he delivered this beautiful track. Venkatesh DC’s soulful voice and Ajaneesh Loknath’s composition brought it to life. This song captures a mother’s love and pain, a theme deeply woven into Vamana.”

The film also stars Reeshma Nanaiah as the female lead, with Shivaraj KR Pete and Cockroach Sudhi in pivotal roles.