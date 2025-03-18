Krishna Ajai Rao Interview: I aim to spark a revolution with Yuddhakaanda

Actor and producer Krishna Ajay Rao is set to make a bold statement with his upcoming film, Yuddhakaanda. Known for his versatility, Ajay isn’t just delivering another film—he’s on a mission to bring awareness to pressing social issues. “I aim to bring a voice and a strong message through my film,” he asserts, underlining the vision behind Yuddhakaanda. Directed by Pavan Bhat, the film features Ajay Rao in the role of a lawyer, a character deeply connected to real-life cases of delayed justice. Having contributed to the screenplay and creative inputs, Ajay is personally invested in the project. The recently released glimpse of the theme song 'Bhuvi Yelli' has already generated buzz, hinting at a storyline inspired by harrowing cases such as the Sowjanya rape and murder, as well as the Nirbhaya and Dr Moumita assault cases.

“The core theme of the film examines real-life incidents of sexual assault, molestation, and the biggest injustice—justice delayed,” says Krishna. “This issue affects many, yet the truth is often twisted or postponed. That is the heart of Yuddhakaanda.” His character takes on a rape case, reflecting the ongoing struggles within the justice system. “I wanted to address the delay in justice. It’s something I feel deeply about. Through this film, I aim to highlight how we, as a society, fail victims by not ensuring timely justice. The climax of the film will see my character take the issue directly to the President of India,” he reveals.

Beyond the screen, Ajay Rao is taking real-life action—he is drafting a letter to the President of India, urging reform in the justice system.

As the producer of Yuddhakaanda, Krishna is determined to make sure the film’s message reaches a wide audience. “This is a universal issue. While my focus is on Kannada cinema right now, I hope the film organically connects with people beyond the state. I want to create a revolution with this film, and my goal is for my letter to reach the President of India,” he emphasises.

Currently in post-production, Yuddhakaanda is slated for release in April, with a final date to be announced soon. “With this film, I am striving to make a change,” Krishna states.

Made under the Ajay Rao Productions banner, Yuddhakaanda features an ensemble cast, including Arachanca Jois as the female lead, Supritha Sathyanarayana in a pivotal role, and Prakash Belawadi as the antagonist. The film’s cinematography is handled by Karthik Sharma, with music composed by Praveen Bhat.