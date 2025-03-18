Mayur Ambekallu: Bhaava Theera Yaana completing 25 days in theatres is no small feat

Bhaava Theera Yaana, based on a story by columnist AR Manikanth and directed by Mayur Ambekallu and Thejas Kiran, recently completed 25 days in theatres—a rare feat in today’s Kannada cinema, where high-budget productions and OTT giants dominate. Mayur Ambekallu calls this milestone “no small feat,” comparing it to the 75-100 day runs of yesteryear blockbuster films.

In an industry where larger productions often take centre stage and independent films struggle with limited audience trust and OTT competition, Bhaava Theera Yaana has defied the odds. "We knew we were up against massive productions, well-established stars, and hefty marketing budgets," says Thejas Kiran. "But the love from audiences and praise from critics have kept us motivated."

The film’s strong storytelling, heartfelt emotions, and organic word-of-mouth buzz have played a crucial role in its success. Despite challenges, this achievement reaffirms that quality cinema can still thrive in theatres, regardless of scale. The directors hope their journey will inspire other independent filmmakers to push forward, proving that fresh, original voices have a place in Kannada cinema.

Produced by Shalesh Ambekallu and Lakshmana BK, with music composed by Mayur Ambekallu, the film features a talented cast including Ramesh Bhat, Vidya Murthy, Thejas Kiran, Arohi Naina, Anoosha Krishna, Chandana Ananthakrishna, and Sandeep Rajagopal. The film has cinematography by Shivashankara Noorambada and dialogues by Vishakha Nagalapura.