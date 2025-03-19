Chandan Shetty-Navarasan's Suthradaari locks release date

Kiran Kumar’s directorial debut Suthradaari, backed by Navarasan Productions, is all set to hit theatres on May 9. The film stars Chandan Shetty, a rapper-turned-actor, in the lead role, along with Apurva as the female lead, with Sanjana Anand making a special song appearance. The release date was announced by the team, with producers Chetan Gowda, Mune Gowda, and Rajesh in attendance, all wishing for the film's success.

Producer Navarasan, expressing his gratitude, also shared his journey in the industry. “I am not just a producer and director, but also a distributor. I’ve distributed nearly 200 films. While many films have been releasing almost every week, I held off on releasing my own until now. Today, I’m announcing the date 90 days in advance,” he said.

Chandan Shetty, reflecting on his debut as a lead actor, shared his excitement: "This role has brought significant changes to my life. I’ve been eagerly awaiting the release date announcement, and it’s finally here. The songs have already crossed millions of views, and I hope the film follows suit."

Director Kiran Kumar, also proud of his mentor PKH Das as the cinematographer, added, "I’m extremely happy with how the film has turned out." The cast includes Ganesh Narayan, Prashanth Natana, Meera Shree, Sushmitha, and Pallavi.