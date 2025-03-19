Ganesh is set to raise new standards with Pinaka

A grand vision: A massive 8-acre set and meticulous planning

The makers of Pinaka, produced by TG Vishwaprasad under People Media Factory, are sparing no expense with a grand vision for the film. A massive 8-acre set is being constructed near Nelamangala, showcasing the scale and ambition of the project. The makers are determined to craft something extraordinary—a vision that has been in the groundwork for over two and a half years and has just begun shooting. With meticulous planning, the team is leaving no stone unturned in creating a unique experience, and Ganesh is all set to raise new standards with Pinaka.