Ganesh is set to raise new standards with Pinaka

Looks like Ganesh is working towards reclaiming his golden era. After the resounding success of Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, the actor has been meticulously curating his next big films and has lined up some exciting projects. Enter Pinaka, a film that stands as one of his most ambitious projects yet. This unique venture to be made in Kannada and Telugu marks the directorial debut of Dhananjay, and judging by the initial hints of the content, the project promises a blend of cultural richness with modern flair.
A bold new avatar for Ganesh
Ganesh, known for his versatility, is set to appear in a never-seen-before avatar. The first poster itself has teased a bold transformation, giving us a glimpse of the actor in a daring new look. The film explores cultural themes while fusing in contemporary elements, and Ganesh is pushing boundaries for Pinaka. As sources reveal, Ganesh's role will encompass multiple shades, with one of his portrayals taking audiences 600 years back in time, where he’ll be seen in the fierce persona of a tribal king.
Expanding star cast: Jagapathi Babu and Sunil join the ensemble
Adding to the excitement, the film's ensemble cast is expanding with notable South Indian stars. Pinaka will feature popular actors Jagapathi Babu and Sunil, both of whom are set to join the project. Alongside them, Nayan Sarika will take on the role of the female lead. However, official confirmations are still awaited.
A grand vision: A massive 8-acre set and meticulous planning
The makers of Pinaka, produced by TG Vishwaprasad under People Media Factory, are sparing no expense with a grand vision for the film. A massive 8-acre set is being constructed near Nelamangala, showcasing the scale and ambition of the project. The makers are determined to craft something extraordinary—a vision that has been in the groundwork for over two and a half years and has just begun shooting. With meticulous planning, the team is leaving no stone unturned in creating a unique experience, and Ganesh is all set to raise new standards with Pinaka.