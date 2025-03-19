Hombale Films to distribute L2: Empuraan in Karnataka

Hombale Films, the noted production company behind massive pan-India hits like KGF and Kantara, will be distributing the much-awaited film L2: Empuraan in Karnataka. This film is part of the Lucifer franchise and marks the return of Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, and Tovino Thomas, among others. Directed by Prithviraj himself, the film is set to be a thrilling political drama, and has generated immense excitement among fans ahead of its release on March 27.

The partnership between Hombale Films and Prithviraj has proven to be a strong and evolving one. In the past, Prithviraj played a pivotal role in distributing Hombale's successful films KGF: Chapter 1, KGF: Chapter 2, and Kantara in Kerala, which helped expand their reach in the region. In return, Hombale Films recently distributed Prithviraj's acclaimed film Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) in Karnataka, further solidifying their strong collaboration.

The bond between Hombale Films and Prithviraj is set to grow, with Prithviraj featuring in Hombale's action film Salaar 2, where he reprises his role of Varadha Raja Mannar, and directing a highly anticipated project, Tyson, under the banner.

L2: Empuraan will be released in Karnataka across five languages—Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil—ensuring a pan-Indian cinematic experience. This action-packed political thriller has cinematography by Sujith Vaasuudev and music by Deepak Dev.