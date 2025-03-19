We used to get shields after 25 weeks of release; now it's about 25 days: Ravichandran

The makers of Bhuvanam Gaganam recently held an event celebrating the 25-day run of the film in theatres. The team behind Bhuvanam Gaganam includes director Gireesh Mulimani, producer Mune Gowda, and composer Ajaneesh Loknath, as well as actors Promod, Dia Pruthvi Ambaar, and Rachel Daid. The film was released on Valentine's Day. During the celebration, Crazy Star Ravichandran said, "Going by today’s scenario in the film industry, laughter is hard to come by, but here we are, all smiling." The event also saw the presence of directors Suni and Chethan, along with the cast and crew. Ravichandran went on to say, "People often claim that moviegoers are no longer going to theatres, but when a film is good, they will come. Premaloka was once proof of that. The key is to make people smile, and Bhuvanam Gaganam has succeeded in doing so to some extent."

Ravichandran also mentioned the importance of a positive atmosphere in the industry: "With 40 films being released at frequent intervals, traffic jams are becoming inevitable. The film industry needs a more positive environment. We’ve lost the joy of watching films with pride. In the past, we used to receive shields after completing 25 weeks, but now, it’s about celebrating after just 25 days. It’s a fresh start," he said, wishing the team continued success and hoping their journey will keep moving forward.