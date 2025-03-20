Dhananjay to play a special cameo in Vidyapati

The upcoming comedy-drama Vidyapati is set to hit theaters on April 10, promising an entertaining watch this summer, as hinted by its trailer released on Wednesday. Directed by Esham and Haseen, the duo behind the popular 2021 film Ikkat, Vidyapati stars Nagabhushana in the lead role alongside Malaika Vasupal. Produced by Daali Dhananjay under his banner, Daali Pictures, Vidyapati marks his fourth production venture.

The trailer, which was launched by Dhruva Sarja, offers a sneak peek into the quirky world of Nagabhushana’s character, who plays Vidyapati—the husband of a successful actor, Vidya (played by Malaika Vasupal). Nagabhushana’s character is depicted as a money-driven and reckless individual, whose obsession with wealth might eventually lead to his downfall.

As the story unfolds, Nagabhushana’s character faces an unexpected challenge, forcing him to confront his fears and prove his worth—a turning point that lies at the heart of the film. The film also introduces Garuda Ram as the antagonist, Jaggu, a fierce villain who promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.