Santhosh Rai Pathaje: Manada Kadalu is a visual journey

When you think of Yogaraj Bhat’s films, one element that consistently stands out is the presence of nature. From the lush landscapes and rain of Mungaru Male to the vast seashores present in Manada Kadalu. Nature is not just a backdrop; it’s woven into the very fabric of the story. Cinematographer Santhosh Rai Pathaje whose partnership with Bhat for five films has presented some of the most visually striking works, aims to create the magic once again on screen through Manada Kadalu.

Discussing how Bhatru's love for nature shapes his films, he shares, “Bhatru’s connection with nature is something that I’ve come to understand deeply. For him, nature is not just about what we see—it’s about what the environment says to the characters. It becomes as much a part of the story as the actors and the plot." Bhatru, who has introduced fresh faces in the lead roles, with Sumukha, Rashika Shetty, and Anjali Anish as lead, Bhatru wanted to match these new locations. The fresh energy these actors bring blends perfectly with the natural beauty of the locations."

This bond between nature and the story's narrative has been a hallmark of Bhat's films, and in Manada Kadalu, it reaches new heights. “For this film, we ventured to completely unexplored locations,” says Santhosh. “One of the key spots was Murud Janjira, a historical fort in the Arabian Sea. It’s an island off the coast of Maharashtra, and the journey to get there was no easy feat. We had to travel 3 kilometers from the shore, just to access it by boat.” However, shooting in these locations wasn’t without its challenges. Santhosh explains, “Most filmmakers avoid shooting here because it's a tough spot to reach. It took us four months to get permission. But Bhatru was very clear—this was the place. He wanted the sea and the fort to be a part of the story, not just as a background, but as a character that shapes the narrative."