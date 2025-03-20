Santhosh Rai Pathaje: Manada Kadalu is a visual journey

When you think of Yogaraj Bhat’s films, one element that consistently stands out is the presence of nature. From the lush landscapes and rain of Mungaru Male to the vast seashores present in Manada Kadalu. Nature is not just a backdrop; it’s woven into the very fabric of the story. Cinematographer Santhosh Rai Pathaje whose partnership with Bhat for five films has presented some of the most visually striking works, aims to create the magic once again on screen through Manada Kadalu.
Discussing how Bhatru's love for nature shapes his films, he shares, “Bhatru’s connection with nature is something that I’ve come to understand deeply. For him, nature is not just about what we see—it’s about what the environment says to the characters. It becomes as much a part of the story as the actors and the plot." Bhatru, who has introduced fresh faces in the lead roles, with Sumukha, Rashika Shetty, and Anjali Anish as lead, Bhatru wanted to match these new locations. The fresh energy these actors bring blends perfectly with the natural beauty of the locations."
This bond between nature and the story's narrative has been a hallmark of Bhat's films, and in Manada Kadalu, it reaches new heights. “For this film, we ventured to completely unexplored locations,” says Santhosh. “One of the key spots was Murud Janjira, a historical fort in the Arabian Sea. It’s an island off the coast of Maharashtra, and the journey to get there was no easy feat. We had to travel 3 kilometers from the shore, just to access it by boat.” However, shooting in these locations wasn’t without its challenges. Santhosh explains, “Most filmmakers avoid shooting here because it's a tough spot to reach. It took us four months to get permission. But Bhatru was very clear—this was the place. He wanted the sea and the fort to be a part of the story, not just as a background, but as a character that shapes the narrative."
Murud Janjira serves as the film's stunning backdrop, standing as a silent witness to the emotional struggles of the characters. “It wasn’t just about shooting in a beautiful location,” Santhosh adds. “It was about capturing the essence of the sea—the power, the unpredictability, and the beauty it brings to the story.” According to Santhosh, Manada Kadalu took them on a visual odyssey across diverse locations like Maharashtra, Mangaluru, Coorg, and Bengaluru. “Every place we shot brought something new,” says Santhosh. “You can see it in the visuals—there’s a certain freshness, a certain grandness to the film.”
Despite multiple challenges, the team powered through the journey. “Getting into the sea for the boat sequences wasn’t just about the visuals. It was physically demanding, with the waves constantly challenging us. But that’s what made the shots so special,” he explains. “Bhatru never goes for the simple option. He wants challenges, and he motivates us to push ourselves. That's what makes his films stand out.”
Santhosh describes the experience as a journey of discovery. “For me, as a cinematographer, Manada Kadalu was about creating a visual spectacle—something that would soothe the eyes but also create a cinematic experience meant to be enjoyed on the big screen, not just at home.” The nature in Manada Kadalu isn’t just part of the title—it’s an integral force that shapes the characters and the story. “The sea, in all its glory, was more than just a setting. It was alive with emotions, just like the characters. And that’s what Bhatru’s vision is all about—nature is never just passive, it’s always a participant. It is a visual journey," Santhosh concludes.