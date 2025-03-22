BAD centres on six characters representing Arishadvarga

The makers of BAD, slated for release on March 28, recently unveiled the film’s teaser at an event attended by retired police officer and political leader BK Shivaram. Produced by SR Venkatesh Gowda and directed by PC Shekhar, the upcoming film stars Nakul Gowda and Manvita Kamatha in lead roles.

“This marks my eleventh directorial venture,” says PC Shekhar, who proudly shares that the film features a unique storyline centered around six characters that represent the six aspects of Arishadvarga (the six enemies of the mind). “The music, composed by Arjun Janya, has already won the hearts of the audience, and the film has shaped up beautifully. The producer has been crucial in ensuring we made this film without any compromises,” Shekhar adds.

Nakul Gowda, who gained recognition for his role in Preethiya Rayabhari, is excited about his new role. “My character in BAD is different from what I’ve done before, and I’m confident the audience will appreciate it,” he shares.

Producer SR Venkatesh Gowda expresses his faith in the film’s success, noting, “PC Shekhar’s previous works have been well-received, and I’m optimistic BAD will also resonate with the audience.”