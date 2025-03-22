Harshika Poonacha: Chi: Soujanya not based on a specific incident, applies universally

Harshika Poonacha, a prominent name in Kannada cinema who has also made a mark in Kodava, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Bhojpuri films, is now venturing into a new challenge: directing. After years of balancing her acting career with social work, she is making her directorial debut with a crime thriller titled Chi: Soujanya. Produced by her husband, actor Bhuvan Ponnanna, along with Madhu Kansale Films and Ganesh Mahadev, this film is already attracting attention, particularly due to its title.
The name Soujanya has stirred discussions across Karnataka, as it references a tragic case from 2012 involving the sexual assault and murder of a woman. Activists continue to fight for justice in the case. However, Harshika clarified in an exclusive interview with CE that Chi: Soujanya is not based on this specific incident but aims to tell a broader, more universal story.
What makes this project even more intriguing is the film's cast. Actor Kishore will play the lead role in the film, which will feature two heroines. The search for the right actresses is already underway. Additionally, Ugram Manju and Cockroach Sudhi will take on important roles, indicating that the film is not a typical crime thriller. The team is currently finalising the script and gearing up for the shoot in the coming months.
Crime thrillers often focus on action and sensationalism, but Harshika’s approach promises something different. In her interview, she discusses the journey that led her to direct Soujanya - A Woman’s Story. “It was purely accidental,” Harshika admits. “Bhuvan and I kept discussing the concept, and then he asked if I had any interest in directing. I told him I hadn’t done any formal course in direction, but he reassured me, saying, ‘Direction is a thought, not necessarily a course.’” Harshika continues, “That’s when I realised I didn’t want to stick to the usual, typical action-packed entertainers. I wanted to create something meaningful that would leave an impact on society.”
The inspiration for the film came from Harshika’s deep concern about rising crime rates. “A month ago, when I was reading news reports about the increasing number of rape and murder cases, it really disturbed me. As per the statistics from 2021, there were 31,000 cases, with 240 girls assaulted every single day. And that’s just the reported cases. The sheer scale of it was unbearable,” she shares.
Though Harshika initially hesitated to tackle such a heavy subject, she credited her husband, Bhuvan, and the co-producers for their support. “They gave me the confidence to move forward, and that’s how the story came to life,” she reveals.
The film’s title, Soujanya, has sparked considerable debate. However, for Harshika, the film is about the collective experiences of women everywhere. “Soujanya’s story is universal. We wanted the title to capture the innocence and vulnerability that so many women share,” she explains.
Harshika also shared insights into the structure of the film. “Kishore plays a major role as an investigative officer. The screenplay is developed in three ways, one of which shows the story from his perspective. We’re also looking for fresh faces for other characters because we want to bring something new to the screen,” she says.
While Harshika is focused on directing, she made it clear that she’s not abandoning acting. “I have a lot on my plate with direction and production right now, but acting is something I enjoy. If the right character comes along in this film, I’ll take it up,” she adds.
Explaining on cinema’s power to drive social change, Harshika says, “Cinema has the unique power to influence people. As filmmakers, we need to use our medium to talk about the issues that matter. Whether it's about lawyers, police, or common people, cinema can reflect society and even drive change. That’s why I feel we need to do more films like this to help eradicate these societal evils.”
Harshika concludes, “With my debut film, Chi: Soujanya, I hope it serves as a call to action for all of us to stand up for women and create the change we want to see.”