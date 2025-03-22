Harshika Poonacha: Chi: Soujanya not based on a specific incident, applies universally

Harshika Poonacha, a prominent name in Kannada cinema who has also made a mark in Kodava, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Bhojpuri films, is now venturing into a new challenge: directing. After years of balancing her acting career with social work, she is making her directorial debut with a crime thriller titled Chi: Soujanya. Produced by her husband, actor Bhuvan Ponnanna, along with Madhu Kansale Films and Ganesh Mahadev, this film is already attracting attention, particularly due to its title.

The name Soujanya has stirred discussions across Karnataka, as it references a tragic case from 2012 involving the sexual assault and murder of a woman. Activists continue to fight for justice in the case. However, Harshika clarified in an exclusive interview with CE that Chi: Soujanya is not based on this specific incident but aims to tell a broader, more universal story.

What makes this project even more intriguing is the film's cast. Actor Kishore will play the lead role in the film, which will feature two heroines. The search for the right actresses is already underway. Additionally, Ugram Manju and Cockroach Sudhi will take on important roles, indicating that the film is not a typical crime thriller. The team is currently finalising the script and gearing up for the shoot in the coming months.