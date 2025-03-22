It's a wrap for Congratulations Brother

The shooting of Congratulations Brother has been officially completed. The title is inspired by the viral phrase "congratulations brother," often used by politicians. After three months of production, the teaser was released, and the first song will be launched in Dubai next month.

Produced by Prashanth Kallur under the banners of Kallur Cinemas as well as Pen and Paper Studios, Congratulations Brother is directed by Pratap Gandharva, with a story written by director Hari Santhosh. Rakshit Nag plays the lead, with Sanjana Doss and Anusha in key female roles, and senior actor Shashikumar in a prominent role. Harish Reddy co-produces the film, while Srikanth Kashyap serves as the executive producer.

The writer of Congratulations Brother, Hari Santhosh, said, “The story revolves around a boy caught between two girls, leading everyone around him to say, ‘congratulations brother.’ It’s a relatable and humorous concept that I believe the audience will enjoy. We completed the shoot in 45 days, filming across locations like Karwar and Bangalore.”

Veteran actor Shashikumar stressed the importance of planning in filmmaking, saying, “Proper planning ensures timely completion, which benefits both producers and the industry. I play the hero's father, and after hearing the story, I’m confident the film will be loved by audiences.”

Producer Prashanth expressed his excitement, noting, “This is my debut as a full-fledged producer. It’s a proud moment, and I’m thrilled to see the project take shape so beautifully.”

Director Pratap Gandharva shared that the film is now in post-production, with plans for a June release. Lead actor Rakshit Nag, excited about his first lead role, said, “The movie explores a unique twist when two girls enter a boy’s life.”

The film features music by Suraj Joyce and cinematography by Guru.