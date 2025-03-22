Kichcha Sudeep's Max returns?

It looks like Kichcha Sudeep is in overdrive mode as he gears up to shoot for his much-hyped project, Billa Ranga Baasha (BRB). The actor, who committed to ramping up his work rate, promised to take on two major projects every 18 months during his previous interaction with the media, and he’s set to keep that promise.

While the Max star is likely to begin shooting for Anup Bhandari's BRB this April, sources tell us that he has been on an intense script-scouting mission. Over the last few days, the actor reportedly dedicated at least 10-12 hours a day for four days straight to reviewing new scripts. He plans to lock in at least two to three scripts in the coming months. It is speculated that one of the projects in the works is the continuation of Max. An action thriller released in December 2024, Max had a successful box-office run, and now the makers plan to set the stage for even bigger things in 2025. Directed by Vijay Karthikeyan, Max left a hint of a continuation, and the team is currently working out how to pick up the story where it left off, ensuring that Sudeep’s character continues to captivate audiences, with potential surprises and more thrilling action in store.

Apart from that, sources tell us that the actor has had discussions with some of the top directors and a few fresh directors in Kannada cinema, as well as with Telugu filmmakers. If this is true, Sudeep's fans are in for a treat, as the pan-India star is looking to roll out back-to-back projects.