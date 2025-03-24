Anjali Anish: With Manada Kadalu, we are set to create our legacy

For Anjali Anish, who previously worked on Padavi Poorva made under the Yogaraj Bhat banner, collaborating with the director for Manada Kadalu is an experience that she says will certainly elevate her career. "In the beginning, I was a lot more scared of Yogaraj Bhat," Anjali admits with a laugh. "Now, he’s a friend, and I have so much respect for him. He's not just a director; he's well-read and open to new ideas. We, as Gen Z, are always consuming fresh information, and he’s right there with us, learning from it. It's rare to find someone who, despite being at the top, remains open to learning and evolving."

Anjali, who initially pursued a career as an assistant director before taking a break to complete her law education, had not anticipated landing a lead role in a large-scale film like Manada Kadalu. "After my education, I was looking for an opportunity to relaunch myself in the industry. I didn’t expect to be offered a big film like this, but I’m thankful I got to live my dream," she shares.