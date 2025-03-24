Anjali Anish: With Manada Kadalu, we are set to create our legacy

For Anjali Anish, who previously worked on Padavi Poorva made under the Yogaraj Bhat banner, collaborating with the director for Manada Kadalu is an experience that she says will certainly elevate her career. "In the beginning, I was a lot more scared of Yogaraj Bhat," Anjali admits with a laugh. "Now, he’s a friend, and I have so much respect for him. He's not just a director; he's well-read and open to new ideas. We, as Gen Z, are always consuming fresh information, and he’s right there with us, learning from it. It's rare to find someone who, despite being at the top, remains open to learning and evolving."
Anjali, who initially pursued a career as an assistant director before taking a break to complete her law education, had not anticipated landing a lead role in a large-scale film like Manada Kadalu. "After my education, I was looking for an opportunity to relaunch myself in the industry. I didn’t expect to be offered a big film like this, but I’m thankful I got to live my dream," she shares.
While Anjali was eager to work with Bhatru, it wasn’t an immediate "yes". Recalling the experience, the actor shares, "Every time I found out Yogaraj Bhat was working on a new film, I’d message him, asking if I could audition. He’d always tell me, 'We’ll find a character that fits you.’ So, when I finally got the chance to audition for Manada Kadalu, I was ecstatic. But to say I didn’t get the role initially was a tough pill to swallow. I grieved for two weeks."
Eventually, Anjali was cast, alongside Sumukha and Rashika Shetty, in what the makers describe as a refreshing, female-centric portrayal of friendship and love. "When I first found out I’d be working with Sumukha, it felt like a reunion. We’re good friends from Mumbai, and everything fell into place," Anjali says.
Manada Kadalu, however, came with its own set of challenges. Yogaraj Bhat, known for creating the magic of Mungaru Male, had high expectations. "There’s always pressure when you're part of a film that's expected to follow in the footsteps of a classic movie and the director who made it happen," Anjali admits. "But I’ve always been obsessed with cinema, and I came into this knowing it’s a learning experience. I’m focused on the positive side and not the pressure. I’ve been working in this industry as an assistant director for over 10 years, so I’ve learnt to handle these expectations."
Anjali plays an archaeologist in Manada Kadalu, a role that connects deeply with her own interests. "Ironically, I always imagined myself as an archaeologist, as I studied history and archaeology in my home school. So when I got the role, it felt like a full-circle moment," she says, smiling.
The film's unique portrayal of female friendship also stands out, as per the makers. "Yogaraj Bhat said the best on-screen chemistry was between Rashika and I. It's not often you see genuine female friendships in cinema, especially in romantic dramas. This film, while a triangular love story, explores love from different perspectives. It’s not just about romantic love; it’s about love between friends, and that’s something very beautiful and relatable for today's generation," she adds. "The ambience, the places he chose for filming, and my character connect the dots in the story. I play a character that ties the first and second halves of the film together, and it was a good experience."
A journey from assistant director to lead actor, Anjali compares her transition to graduating from high school to university. "Padavi Poorva was like my PUC, and Manada Kadalu is my degree. March 28 is like my exam result day," she laughs. "It’s been challenging, but working with Yogaraj Bhat has been a masterclass in itself."
On whether Manada Kadalu will break the success of Mungaru Male, Anjali remains grounded. "Everyone keeps asking if this is the next Mungaru Male. But I always say, 'This is the next Manada Kadalu.' We are set to create our own legacy," she signs off.