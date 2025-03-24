Mahesh Manjrekar: Prakash Veer has written a significant role for me in Devil

Mahesh Manjrekar is known for his diverse talents as an actor and filmmaker. Recently, he was in Bengaluru, joining the sets of Devil: The Hero, starring Darshan and directed by Prakash Veer. The film is currently in production, with the next leg of the shoot moving to Rajasthan today. Initially, the actor expressed his love for Bengaluru. “Bengaluru has a vibe that’s hard to match. The people are always so open, and the weather just adds to the charm. It’s a city where I’ve found comfort and inspiration,” he says.

Mahesh has had an extensive career, working in films across several Indian languages—except Malayalam. He believes that cinema transcends language barriers. “Cinema, for me, is a universal language. It’s about connecting with the audience through emotion, regardless of the language you speak,” he explains. “Every region has its own flavour of storytelling, and I’ve been fortunate enough to explore them all,” he adds.

In Devil, Mahesh plays the antagonist, a unique and layered character. Explaining his decision to take on the role, the actor states, “I hadn’t worked in a Kannada film in a while, not because I didn’t want to, but because I was either not approached or had other commitments.” However, upon hearing the script narrated by Prakash Veer, Mahesh was drawn to his character. “It’s a significant role,” he says. “Sometimes, it’s the depth of the character and its impact on the story that excites me. For Devil, I’ve committed 30 days for my portions, which is a significant schedule. My role is as impactful as the lead’s.”

Despite his extensive experience, Mahesh continues to seek roles that challenge him in an evolving field. “Cinema is constantly evolving, and as actors, we have to evolve with it. For me, I have to step out of my comfort zone and take roles that push my limits. Otherwise, I’ll stagnate—and that’s not an option.” Talking about the changing scenario of entertainment, he recognises that while platforms have evolved, the essence of storytelling remains the same. “There was a time when cinema overshadowed theatre, then television overtook cinema, and now OTT has risen. But every medium can coexist. What’s changing is the platform, not the core of storytelling,” he observes.