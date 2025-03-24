Rashika Shetty: Yogaraj Bhat always says that love stories can never fail

For many newcomers in cinema, a big break often feels like an impossible dream. But for Rashika Shetty, her leap into Kannada cinema came when she got a call from director Yogaraj Bhat. “When I got the call, I thought, 'Am I dreaming?'” she recalls. “I had no background in the industry. But when Yogaraj Bhat asked me to audition, I thought, ‘Let me try. If I get through, it will be the best film to connect with the audience.’”

Her big break comes with Manada Kadalu, a film produced by E Krishnappa, set to release on March 28. Rashika hopes this film will soon define her career.

Rashika’s journey into acting wasn’t a traditional one. Raised in an orthodox family with little knowledge of cinema, her dream of becoming an actor was bold. Despite pressure from her family to pursue more "practical" careers like engineering, Rashika stood firm. “Cinema is everything to me,” she says. “I grew up watching movies, and that’s how I learnt. I chose cinema over anything else."

Rashika has high praise for the director. “Yogaraj Bhat has his own brand and way of working. He’s not just a director; he’s a teacher,” she says. “Even if you walk in with a blank sheet of paper, he teaches you everything. Working with him has given me the confidence to survive on any set. With him, every day was a new lesson in the industry. He never made us feel pressured. It’s all about learning and growing.”

In Manada Kadalu, Rashika plays a cricketer named Rashika, starring alongside Sumukha and Anjali Anish. Apparently, she and Sumukha never connected during the filming of the movie. “We didn’t talk at all during the shoot,” she admits. Despite their off-screen distance, Rashika credits their on-screen chemistry to their unspoken connection. Yogaraj Bhat even mentioned that it was good they never spoke, as it helped their performance on screen. “Our aim was to bring his vision to life, and that’s what made it work.”

Rashika is confident and hoping that Manada Kadalu will break Mungaru Male records. “This is a love story that will connect with today’s audience, but also with every generation before it,” she says. “It will be a big hit. Yogaraj Bhat always says that love stories can never fail—provided they resonate with people.”

As she takes that big step in her career, Rashika is determined to carve out her own niche in Kannada cinema. “I want to make my own name, just like the actresses Rakshita, Ramya, Radhika Pandit, Rachita Ram, and of course Rashmika Mandanna, who came before me. Their names all begin with ‘Ra,’ and they have succeeded. I want to follow suit. I will work hard to achieve my dreams," she concludes.