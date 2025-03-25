Apoorva Bharadwaj: PC Shekar's visual imagination never fails to impress

When heroines usually find themselves confined to conventional roles, director PC Shekhar has often given his leading women diverse, distinctive characters. His latest film BAD—an action thriller starring Nakul—can be no exception. The film features two talented female actors, Manvita Kamath and Apoorva Bharadwaj, who share their experiences working on this project ahead of its release this week.

My role in BAD is more of an extended cameo: Manvita Kamath

Manvita Kamath, talking about her character in BAD, reveals, "It’s more of an extended cameo, which I played purely out of goodwill for Arjun Janya and PC Shekhar." She further praised the director for his consistent ability to present women in compelling, layered roles. Talking about her character, which originates from a small town, she adds, “When PC Shekhar described the character’s tough body language and background, I was immediately intrigued by the concept.” She acknowledges that this film, like his previous work such as Raaga Romeo, showcases Shekhar's inherent skill in crafting well-rounded female characters. Her experience with the film was heightened by the music, composed by Arjun Janya, who had previously provided her with unforgettable tunes in Chowka with 'Appa I Love You.' Manvita says, "Arjun sir has always provided me with great music."

The best part about BAD is its concise duration: Apoorva Bharadwaj

Apoorva Bharadwaj, the actor of Nodidavaru Enanthare, explains what drew her to BAD. "There are many shades to my role, and the credit goes to director Shekhar, whose visual imagination never fails to impress," she says. Apoorva reveals that this was her first venture into action thrillers, and it was a thrilling experience. “I got to perform some action sequences, and wearing a body rig added a layer of excitement to my work,” she says. One of the standout features of BAD, according to Apoorva, is its concise duration. "At just 1 hour and 45 minutes, BAD maintains a tight pace, making it a good experience from start to finish."