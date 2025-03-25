Gopi Sundar: Koragajja allowed me to invent a new genre

Koragajja, directed by Sahitya Akademi Award-winner Sudheer Attavar, explores the story of Koragajja, a principal deity worshipped in the Karavali (Tulu Nadu) region of Karnataka, focusing on an indigenous youth’s transformation into the divine figure of Koragajja over 800 years ago. Composer Gopi Sundar, collaborating with Sudheer Attavar, calls the project a "unique musical experience". He explains how the music goes beyond traditional compositions, saying, "Composing music for this movie required more time as I had to immerse myself in new traditions. The tunes I created came after understanding these customs, and I’m glad the director liked my work."

Sudheer Attavar, who conducted extensive research for the film, highlights the distinctive nature of the story, noting that it’s "more than just a typical father-daughter tale". He also mentioned that Gopi’s compositions were praised by renowned vocalists, including Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sunidhi Chauhan. The soundtrack features a track by Mahadevan that incorporates verses from the Shiva Tandava, blending traditional elements.