Yash: Audience has never stopped supporting good films

The film industry was abuzz recently when Rocking Star Yash made a public appearance after a four-year hiatus. His presence at the launch of Yogaraj Bhat’s upcoming film Manada Kadalu reignited the spotlight on the stage as fans gathered in large numbers, eager to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. The film features Sumukha, Rashika Shetty, Anjali Anish, and cinematography by Santhosh Rai Pathaje, with Murali Master also part of the project ahead of the film's release on March 28. It was a fan moment for all, especially with the support Yash extended to the team.

Producer E Krishnaappa, who collaborated with Yash on Moggina Manasu, was particularly moved by his gesture. Yash’s presence clearly reflected gratitude. After the film's trailer was released, Yash took a moment to talk of his people who shaped his career. “The main reason for my presence today is producer E Krishnappa. If he hadn’t given me the opportunity to act in Moggina Manasu, I wouldn’t be where I am today as a lead actor. He was my first producer. Director Yogaraj Bhat, music director V Harikrishna, and co-producer G Gangadhar—all of those here—have worked hard for my growth, and I owe them a lot. I’m here today with the same gratitude,” he said.

Yash also shared his evolving perspective on the Kannada film industry. “There was a time when I too believed that Kannada films were not being watched or supported by audiences,” he admitted. “But one day, while watching a film, I realised that if we do our work diligently and deliver a good Kannada film, audiences will not reject it. They have never stopped supporting good films and will always embrace them.”

Yash addressing the rising trend of publicity-driven events, stated, “A film wins because of the work put into it and the high standards of the filmmakers, not just because of events or promotions.”