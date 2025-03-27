Dia stars Pruthvi Ambaar and Deekshith Shetty reunite for KS Ashoka's social drama

We had previously reported that actor Deekshith Shetty and director KS Ashoka would be collaborating again after their successful outing with Dia (2020). Now, another popular actor from the film, Pruthvi Ambaar, is set to join the project. The romantic drama, which was a hit upon its release, earned critical and commercial acclaim for its story and the performance of actors. The nuanced portrayal of characters played by Pruthvi and Deekshith, along with Kushee Ravi won the heart of the audience and contributed to the film's success. Dia was remade in multiple languages, with Pruthvi starring in the Hindi and Marathi versions.

Ashoka, known for weaving intricate stories that explore raw human emotions, is now shifting gears with a social drama set in a village. The trio is coming back together to explore a new genre, delving into themes of friendship, love, and life's unexpected twists.

After a rigorous audition process, Ashoka has finalised his leads Pruthvi and Deekshith. Joining them is Sridhar H Krishna, who impressed audiences with his portrayal of the younger version of Vijay in Salaga (2021).