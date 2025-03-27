PC Shekar: I have introduced a distinctive visual style in BAD

PC Shekar's 12th film, BAD, might seem like a typical bold venture at first glance, but it’s anything but that,” he asserts. Shekar, known for his creative approach, says, “I always strive for something new with every film,” and BAD is no exception. Known for collaborating with familiar faces, Shekar has cast Nakul, a newcomer with only one film under his belt. Alongside him are Manvitha Kamath and Apoorva Bharadwaj in key roles. The film also features popular poster designer and director Krishna, the son of veteran director Sai Prakash. Manju Master, known for his dance reality shows stars as the antagonist, adding an interesting twist to the ensemble.

Shekar notes that he has introduced a distinctive visual style in BAD. "The film’s photography, with its unique brown and green tones, evokes a raw, rugged atmosphere," he explains. Experimental elements, like funky Dutch angles and glare effects, are aimed at heightening the film’s dynamic mood, making it visually appealing. Shekar has also taken on editing duties and says that he has tried to blend contrasting elements seamlessly—romantic village settings juxtaposed with darker, more intense themes—ensuring a consistent pace throughout.

However, it’s the sound design that truly sets BAD apart. Shekar has worked with low frequencies, creating a soundscape that aligns with the emotional depth of the film. "The sound elevates the mood and intensifies the emotional experience," Shekar says.

For actor Nakul, BAD is a pivotal step in his career. He describes the film as 'cult pattern cinema', a term that captures its unique setting. "The title BAD may sound harsh, but the experience was quite the opposite. It required restraint, a stark departure from Shekar’s usual style," Nakul says, adding, "With music by Arjun Janya, the score perfectly complements the film’s edgy tone, leaving a lasting impression."