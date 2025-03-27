Preetiya Huchcha eyes April release

Preetiya Huchcha, directed by V Kumar, is set to release next month in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and three other languages. Kumar, who previously directed the horror film Gayathri, has written the screenplay, story, and dialogues for Preetiya Huchcha, drawing inspiration from a chilling true incident that occurred in Hassan during the late 90s. "The film tells the devastating story of a young woman who, on her wedding night, is tragically sold into Mumbai's red-light district, " says Kumar. Regarding the film's cast, he adds, "Sunil Vijay plays the male lead, while Mumbai-based Kunkum portrays the female protagonist. Alisha plays a pivotal role in Mumbai’s red-light area."

Filming took place across multiple locations, including Bangalore, Mandya, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Shravanabelagola, and Mumbai, over a span of 65 days.

Produced by V Kumar and BG Nandkumar under the Kumar Movies banner, Preetiya Huchcha has music composed by JN Rangarajan, with cinematography by Sunil KRS and stunt direction by Supreme Subbu. The film’s cast includes Dashavara Chandru, Dubai Rafiq, and Umesh Punga, among others.