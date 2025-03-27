Sumukha: With Manada Kadalu, there is no looking back

For actor Sumukha, the path to cinematic recognition has been anything but conventional. After starting his career with the acclaimed Physics Teacher, he has since taken a significant leap, thanks to his role in Yogaraj Bhat's highly anticipated film, Manada Kadalu. With a decade-long journey in the industry, Sumukha reflects on the importance of patience and perseverance.
“I knew I wanted to do something big, but the feeling of actually being on set with Yogaraj Bhat… that’s when it truly hit me,” Sumukha confesses. “Before this, I was comfortable in my space, even with smaller roles like in Physics Teacher. But I finally understood the gravity of it when I stepped into the universe of Manada Kadalu. It’s not just about acting anymore. It's about the impact you create.”
His rise has been slow but steady. “It’s taken 10 years to get here,” Sumukha admits. “There were days I’d wonder if it would ever happen, if I was just chasing a dream that would fail tomorrow. Manada Kadalu is only my third film, but this decade of waiting has shaped me. The patience it requires is something that’s hard to explain.”
The film sees Sumukha take on multiple roles, including a regal character. “I’ve always been drawn to theatre and drama. Watching legends like Rajkumar and several Hindi film icons, I knew I wanted to explore different shades of my acting,” Sumukha shares. “When Yogaraj Bhat gave me the chance to play a king, I wasn’t anxious. I was excited. I wanted to try my own take on it and bring something fresh to the screen.”
Sumukha’s working relationship with Yogaraj Bhat has played a crucial role in his growth. “Yogaraj Bhat didn’t treat me as just another actor. He was a friend, a mentor,” Sumukha reveals. “By the time we were on set, I felt completely comfortable with him.” Reflecting on the future, he concludes, “With Manada Kadalu, it feels like there’s no looking back.”
E Krishnappa: I’ve always believed in encouraging young talent
For E Krishnappa, Manada Kadalu marks his long-awaited collaboration with Yogaraj Bhat after an 18-year hiatus from producing films. His return to the cinema industry, especially after producing hits like Mungaru Male and Moggina Manasu, was driven by a desire to support fresh talent.
“I’m not from the film industry in the traditional sense,” Krishnappa explains. “But when Yogaraj Bhat and Ganesh came to me with Mungaru Male back then, I knew this was a story worth telling. I’ve always believed in encouraging new talent. Actors like Sumukha, Anjali Anish, and Rashika Shetty—they bring something fresh, a hunger that sets them apart.”
Krishnappa also speaks warmly about his bond with Bhat. “I told Yogaraj that if he feels he has no one, he can always come to me,’” he says, highlighting the depth of their friendship. “It’s not just about producing a film—it’s about believing in the people behind it.”
Yogaraj Bhat: For any love story, nature needs to be a character
At the helm of Manada Kadalu is Yogaraj Bhat, a director known for pushing the boundaries of storytelling. With a career that spans decades, Bhat continues to focus on crafting love stories set against the backdrop of nature, a theme that resonates deeply with audiences.
“For any love story to truly work, nature needs to be a character of its own,” Bhat explains. “The elements—the rain, the wind, the sea, the landscape—they play a crucial role in setting the tone. Karnataka, with its rich scenery, offers an abundance of beauty that I’ve only scratched the surface of in my past work. In Manada Kadalu, we’ve ventured into the sea, something I hadn’t explored before, and explored the Murud Janjira fort.”
The film also touches on a unique theme—the strong bond between two female characters, an area Bhat feels is often underrepresented in Indian cinema. “When we talk about female strength, it’s not just about power—it’s about dignity, respect, and love,” he says. “In Manada Kadalu, the story revolves around this very bond, along with Sumukha's character. It’s a celebration of friendship, women supporting each other, and love.”