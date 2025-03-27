Sumukha: With Manada Kadalu, there is no looking back

For actor Sumukha, the path to cinematic recognition has been anything but conventional. After starting his career with the acclaimed Physics Teacher, he has since taken a significant leap, thanks to his role in Yogaraj Bhat's highly anticipated film, Manada Kadalu. With a decade-long journey in the industry, Sumukha reflects on the importance of patience and perseverance.

“I knew I wanted to do something big, but the feeling of actually being on set with Yogaraj Bhat… that’s when it truly hit me,” Sumukha confesses. “Before this, I was comfortable in my space, even with smaller roles like in Physics Teacher. But I finally understood the gravity of it when I stepped into the universe of Manada Kadalu. It’s not just about acting anymore. It's about the impact you create.”

His rise has been slow but steady. “It’s taken 10 years to get here,” Sumukha admits. “There were days I’d wonder if it would ever happen, if I was just chasing a dream that would fail tomorrow. Manada Kadalu is only my third film, but this decade of waiting has shaped me. The patience it requires is something that’s hard to explain.”

The film sees Sumukha take on multiple roles, including a regal character. “I’ve always been drawn to theatre and drama. Watching legends like Rajkumar and several Hindi film icons, I knew I wanted to explore different shades of my acting,” Sumukha shares. “When Yogaraj Bhat gave me the chance to play a king, I wasn’t anxious. I was excited. I wanted to try my own take on it and bring something fresh to the screen.”

Sumukha’s working relationship with Yogaraj Bhat has played a crucial role in his growth. “Yogaraj Bhat didn’t treat me as just another actor. He was a friend, a mentor,” Sumukha reveals. “By the time we were on set, I felt completely comfortable with him.” Reflecting on the future, he concludes, “With Manada Kadalu, it feels like there’s no looking back.”