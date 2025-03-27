Zaid Khan in talks for Marco director Haneef Adeni's next

Zaid Khan, who made a mark as an actor with Banaras, is currently busy with his second project, Cult, helmed by Anil Kumar. The film, which has already piqued interest with its poster, is expected to be a unique venture for Zaid. But that's not where the anticipation ends. Zaid is gearing up for even bigger ventures and has his eyes set on a collaboration with none other than Marco director Haneef Adeni. "Haneef and I are in talks. But as of now, he’s tied up with a Hindi film. If there’s a delay, we might kick off our project," Zaid reveals.

While Haneef Adeni’s projects are often known for their gritty, violent themes, Zaid is keen on exploring something different within that genre. "Haneef's subjects touch on intense themes of violence, but I want to approach it from my chocolate boy image. I’m looking at something that blends revenge with broader appeal," he explains, sharing his desire to create a film that attracts a diverse audience. "Recently, Haneef was in Bengaluru, where he was offered a few scripts, one of which is likely to be locked in the coming months."

Meanwhile, Zaid has already secured his next collaboration, joining hands with KVN Productions after Cult. "We initially planned to collaborate after Banaras, but with KVN Productions focusing on Toxic and Jana Nayagan, the timing didn’t work out. But now that the path is clear, we will be initiating the project," Zaid shares excitedly. Cult is also being presented by KVN Productions, a partnership that Zaid believes has elevated the film significantly.

Additionally, Zaid shares news about Cult's release. He confirms that the film is almost ready for its big-screen debut and reveals plans to release it around October during the festive season of Dasara. "We’ve wrapped up post-production, and I’m confident the film will connect well with audiences. I’m hoping the festive release will help bring in more footfall," he says.