Arjun Janya Interview: Visual effects will be the hallmark of 45

'There is strong buzz around 45, a film directed by music composer-turned-filmmaker Arjun Janya. Backed by Ramesh Reddy under the Suraj Production banner, the movie is set for an August 15 release and will unveil its first teaser on Ugadi. This teaser will introduce the three central characters, played by Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty, while shedding light on the film's mysterious title. "What happens over 45 days will leave a lasting impact. That’s what the film is set to unfold," Arjun says.
Arjun Janya explained that the title 45 was a deliberate choice. "The number has meaning, and we'll reveal its significance in the teaser," he says. The filmmaker adds, "This isn’t just another commercial film. It blends contemporary storytelling with the philosophical essence of Sanatana Dharma, merging mythology with modernity."
The teaser will offer glimpses of the characters and their arcs but will keep certain details hidden. "We want to create intrigue. The teaser sets the stage, but the real essence will unfold over time," Arjun shares.
The plot centres around Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty's characters, whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways. There’s also an animal character, which Arjun is tight-lipped about, but hints that, more than just a character, it is a symbol with a deeper purpose.
Arjun’s casting choices have generated excitement. "Upendra’s charisma is unmatched, and we’ve reimagined his look. It’s going to surprise audiences," Arjun says. "Shivarajkumar’s character is a contradiction—both a rebel and a gentle soul. It’s raw and authentic." About Raj B Shetty, Arjun adds, "He spans the full spectrum of light and dark, simplicity and complexity."
The post-production work is nearing completion, with CGI playing a crucial role. The work, done over a year and a half in Canada and India, will help create the film’s immersive atmosphere, as per the makers. The film’s visual effects have been created with such care that the makers claim they will surely become a hallmark of this project.
As Arjun makes his debut as a music director, he reveals that making an animated film serving as a blueprint to 45 has influenced his approach and shaped the film in a better way, offering a fresh perspective. Arjun, who has composed four songs for the film, says, "It’s been a transformative experience."
While 45 will be released for Indian audiences in five languages, it also aims to reach international markets. "It’s a universal story, and we have completed the production and dubbing process in all languages," Arjun said.
The diverse cast includes Kaustuba Mani as the female lead. Interestingly, the film also features Tamil actors Rajendran and Jaffer in pivotal roles.