Deepak Hegde's new documentary explores Kola tradition

Deepak Hegde, known for his short film Chappli, directed Kola, the first full-length documentary exploring Tulu Nadu's vital religious ritual. Released on the Vedasya Music YouTube channel, the film examines the Kola tradition—a powerful blend of dance, music, and deity worship central to spiritual practices in Tulu Nadu. Deepak describes Kola as “a cultural expression that unites communities through music, dance, and devotion.”

The documentary examines the tradition's deep historical roots, mythological significance, and ongoing relevance in the modern world. “This 93-minute film is my attempt to capture the essence of Kola, showcasing its spiritual and social importance and why it remains integral to people's lives today,” he says.

Through this film, Deepak hopes to highlight a tradition that has shaped the cultural and spiritual landscape of the region for centuries. He views Kola as an invaluable resource for anyone eager to preserve and understand India’s rich cultural heritage.