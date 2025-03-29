Malaika Vasupal Interview: I am happy to prove my doubters wrong

For any actor, their debut film is always special—the culmination of dreams, hard work, and countless auditions. But when that film becomes a hit, it marks the beginning of a journey filled with endless opportunities. For Malaika Vasupal, this defining moment in her career arrived with a bang through her first film, Upadhyaksha. Reflecting on that career-changing experience, Malaika admits, "The songs from Upadhyaksha grooved their way into people's hearts, and the film itself was a success. It became a hit not just in terms of box office numbers but in the way it connected with people. It gave me so much more than I could have hoped for."
With Upadhyaksha now behind her, all eyes are focused on Malaika’s next project, Vidyapati, slated for an April 10 release. As the release date approaches, Malaika recalls the pivotal moment when she first received the call from Dhananjay, who produced Vidyapati under the Daali Pictures banner. "At that initial time of my career, Dhananjay seemed like a superstar to me, and only later did I realise that he is a good human too," she reveals, recalling how the conversation unfolded. "I remember how he told me, 'This is a beautiful role,' and after hearing those words, I knew I had to be a part of this film. Now, as we approach the release, I’m just excited to see how the audience will connect with my character."
Her excitement is evident as she shares her experience working on Vidyapati. "The character I play in Vidyapati is a dream role for every female actor," she says, offering a sneak peek into her character. "I play Vidya, a superstar who has given the industry many hits. Despite being a top female star, she balances the larger-than-life persona while staying grounded. She’s portrayed as a woman from an ordinary background with a helping nature—still the girl next door."
It’s clear that this role holds a special place in Malaika’s heart. "It was fun to shoot for this film because I got to portray a character who is glamorous yet relatable. It’s not often that female actors get substantial roles in a film, but I must say that the makers gave me such significant space in the film’s trailer itself. It begins with me, and I have a solo song, 'Madanari,' which has already become a hit."
Malaika had appreciation pouring in for Nagabhushan, her co-star in Vidyapati, describing him as a versatile artist. "Not every actor would take on a role like the one Nagabhushan plays in Vidyapati," she notes. "He’s not the kind of actor who is forced into roles. He has such dedication, especially considering how he dyed his hair multiple times for the part. His commitment to the role shows in the film."
Besides, Malaika calls Garuda Ram a "good artist" and commends the passion shared by everyone involved in Vidyapati. "Everyone part of Vidyapati was so passionate about their craft, and it truly shows on screen."
One of the things that stands out the most to Malaika about Vidyapati is the vision of its producer, Dhananjay. "He has come a long way," she says thoughtfully. "I’ve seen actors who are content with just acting, making money, and living a secure life, but Dhananjay is different. He’s always thinking about how he can give back to the industry. His courage to support talented filmmakers and bring fresh actors and exciting stories to the screen speaks volumes about his heart and vision."
Malaika has been among those who made a transition from TV to films, and she is happy about being able to defy her detractors' expectations. Transitioning from TV serials to films was a huge leap, one that came with its own set of challenges for the actor. "There were many people who didn’t believe an actor like me could find success in films. But I’m happy that the audience has embraced me, and I’ve been able to prove them wrong."
Looking ahead, Malaika is excited about her future projects. "After Vidyapati, I have Cult, which is one of the best scripts I’ve come across. In Cult, audiences will see a completely different shade of me. I’m excited to share the screen with Zaid Khan on that project."
Malaika isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Apart from Vidyapati and Cult, she has already signed two more scripts. "I’m collaborating with Krishna Ajai Rao for an untitled film, and another project will be announced soon," she reveals.
Malaika's dedication to her craft is evident in how she carefully selects each project. "It’s not just about being busy; it’s about making the right choices. I’m focusing on myself, and I believe that’s what’s helped me succeed. I’ve slowly proven that actors can make a successful transition from TV to cinema, and I’m ready for even bigger things. At the end of the day, it’s the story that wins. And I’m just getting started," she concludes