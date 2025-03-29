Malaika Vasupal Interview: I am happy to prove my doubters wrong

For any actor, their debut film is always special—the culmination of dreams, hard work, and countless auditions. But when that film becomes a hit, it marks the beginning of a journey filled with endless opportunities. For Malaika Vasupal, this defining moment in her career arrived with a bang through her first film, Upadhyaksha. Reflecting on that career-changing experience, Malaika admits, "The songs from Upadhyaksha grooved their way into people's hearts, and the film itself was a success. It became a hit not just in terms of box office numbers but in the way it connected with people. It gave me so much more than I could have hoped for."

With Upadhyaksha now behind her, all eyes are focused on Malaika’s next project, Vidyapati, slated for an April 10 release. As the release date approaches, Malaika recalls the pivotal moment when she first received the call from Dhananjay, who produced Vidyapati under the Daali Pictures banner. "At that initial time of my career, Dhananjay seemed like a superstar to me, and only later did I realise that he is a good human too," she reveals, recalling how the conversation unfolded. "I remember how he told me, 'This is a beautiful role,' and after hearing those words, I knew I had to be a part of this film. Now, as we approach the release, I’m just excited to see how the audience will connect with my character."

Her excitement is evident as she shares her experience working on Vidyapati. "The character I play in Vidyapati is a dream role for every female actor," she says, offering a sneak peek into her character. "I play Vidya, a superstar who has given the industry many hits. Despite being a top female star, she balances the larger-than-life persona while staying grounded. She’s portrayed as a woman from an ordinary background with a helping nature—still the girl next door."

It’s clear that this role holds a special place in Malaika’s heart. "It was fun to shoot for this film because I got to portray a character who is glamorous yet relatable. It’s not often that female actors get substantial roles in a film, but I must say that the makers gave me such significant space in the film’s trailer itself. It begins with me, and I have a solo song, 'Madanari,' which has already become a hit."