Agni crowdfunds his debut directorial Rudhirvana

Agni's transition from an IT professional to a filmmaker was a journey driven by passion, persistence, and a love for cinema. Once dabbling in YouTube, movie reviews, and short film experiments, Agni used his early digital presence as a foundation for his cinematic dreams. "I've always been passionate about storytelling," he says. "While working in the UK, I directed over 15 short films alongside my tech career. But everything changed when I entered a short film competition organised by Pawan Kumar." Agni is now excited to make his feature film debut with Rudhirvana.

"Some of my short films got me an internship on the film Dvitva. I left my job in Bournemouth and returned to India. Sadly, we lost Appu sir (Puneeth Rajkumar), and we couldn't move forward with the film, but by then, my heart was already set on filmmaking," Agni shares.

This commitment led Agni to work as an assistant director under Hemanth Rao on Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, and later with director KM Shashidhar on the Malayalam film Credit Score before embarking on his feature film journey.