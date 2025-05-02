Chaluve Gowda: Kantara Chapter 1 is strategically prepared for the prestigious Oscar awards

Chaluve Gowda, the co-founder of Hombale Films, recently participated in the prestigious World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES Summit 2025), organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India. The event, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed to showcase the growth, innovation, and global opportunities within India’s thriving media and entertainment sector.

Chaluve Gowda engaged in a lively discussion with renowned figures like A Sreekar Prasad, the editor of RRR, and Ujwal Nirgudkar, an Oscar committee member and technical advisor to the Indian Film Federation. He proudly shared insights into Hombale Films' international projects, and specifically mentioned that Kantara Chapter 1 is being strategically prepared for the prestigious Oscar Awards, marking a significant step for the Kannada film industry on the global stage.

In his speech, Chaluve Gowda stressed the importance of educating filmmakers about the Oscar submission process. "There’s a clear need for workshops on how to submit and promote films for the Oscars. With more awareness, Indian creators can make a bigger impact globally," he said.

Hombale Films, known for hits like KGF, Kantara, and Salaar, also played a key role at the summit's "WAVES Bazaar." This exciting marketplace brought together global buyers and sellers, fostering valuable cross-border collaborations. The Bazaar has quickly become one of the summit’s most successful platforms.

Kantara Chapter 1, directed by Rishab Shetty—who also stars in the lead role—is almost finished with filming and is set to release on October 2. The film has generated much anticipation, adding to the buzz surrounding Hombale Films' growing international presence.