Maadeva locks release date

Maadeva, directed by Naveen Reddy B and starring Vinod Prabhakar, is set to release across the state on May 30. Vinod Prabhakar, who has won hearts with his action-packed roles, appears in a rugged look in this film and takes on a role unlike any he has done before.

Produced by R Keshava (Devasandra) under the banner of Radhakrishna Pictures, the film brings back director Naveen Reddy after Khaki, for which he also wrote the story and screenplay. The film has music by Pradyotan, cinematography by Balakrishna Thota, editing by Vijay M Kumar, art direction by Guna, as well as stunt choreography by Thriller Manju, Different Danny, Real Satish, and Vikram More.

Maadeva features an ensemble cast that includes Sonal Monteiro in the female lead, opposite Vinod Prabhakar. Sreenagar Kitty plays a special role, with veteran actors such as Malashree, Shruti, Achyuth Kumar, Cockroach Sudhi, Mico Nagraj, Bala Rajwadi, Muniraju, and Chaitra also part of the cast.