Puppy Movie Review: Heartfelt, sincere but needs more emotional heft

The scenes where the boys explore Cubbon Park, see the Vidhana Soudha, and try to understand the city’s symbols show us how village children see the urban world—full of wonder but also confusion. Their small pigeon-selling plan is another key moment—they see pigeons as symbols of freedom, but one buyer refuses to let the bird fly. This moment challenges their beliefs in a way that stays with you.

When the boys find the missing dog poster, it creates a turning point. A ₹10,000 reward is announced for the dog, Puppy. For these children, whose families work all day for far less, the idea of such a reward is shocking. It raises quiet but strong questions about what is truly valued in a city like Bengaluru. At first, the two friends who go out to find the dog succeed in their mission and try to return it. But then Parshya has other plans and quietly switches off his father’s phone. What does this mean? Is it a small act made out of confusion, or something deeper? The film doesn’t explain—it lets us think.

The pandemic also makes a quiet appearance—not through dramatic scenes with masks, but through posters of Dia and Love Mocktail 2, hinting at the time period. COVID-19 once again pushes migrant workers to leave the city for their villages, showing how fragile their dreams really are.

However, the film does have its weak points. The bond between the boy and the dog feels rushed. Since Parshya spends only two days together, the emotional connection isn’t strong enough to carry the final scenes. While the film tries to be heartwarming, the short time frame makes the ending feel a bit forced.