Shivarajkumar: Anand was my debut’s title, given by my mother

Shivarajkumar is taking a thoughtful detour. His next film, A for Anand positions him not as a hero in action sequences but as a teacher. Directed by Srini, A for Anand is envisioned as a children’s film with a strong social intent. The film was officially launched on Friday with a simple yet symbolic ceremony. In a rarity at such an event, a child was invited to switch on the camera, and producer Geetha Shivarajkumar gave the ceremonial first clap. Children remained at the heart of the event, and young voices led the way—welcoming guests and singing songs that reflected the film’s spirit.

Shivanna spoke candidly about his connection to the project. “This isn’t just another film for me. It’s emotionally special. Srini and I have been discussing this idea for years,” he said.

Geetha Shivarajkumar added, “There’s an undercurrent of purpose here. Today’s education system is burdening children. A for Anand will explore how to teach and guide them differently, without stress or pressure.”

The film’s title carries a personal connection for Shivanna. “Anand was a title given by my mother for my debut. I hope this Anand brings joy to every child who watches it,” he added.

For director Srini, who previously helmed the action hit Ghost starring Shivanna, this marks a genre shift. “From high-octane to heartfelt—this film is about family, childhood, and laughter. It’s a challenge, but Shivanna’s comic timing and natural rapport with kids make him perfect for this role.”

Backed by Geetha Pictures—the banner behind Vedha and Bhairathi Ranagal—A for Anand also reunites the technical team from Ghost, including cinematographer Mahendra Simha and editor Deepu S Kumar.

Dialogue writer Prasanna VM shared, “I’m not even as old as Shivanna’s experience in the industry. But I’m honoured that the dialogues written by me will be rendered by him. His comic timing is incredible—he’s like a child among children. We want to capture that spirit in this film.”

Vasuki Vaibhav, who will compose the music for the film, said, “I feel glad to be a small part of this big tree that is Geetha Pictures. Earlier, I was fortunate to work on children’s films like Sa Hi Pra Shaale, Kasaragodu and Ondalla Eradalla, which were hits and won National Awards too. I hope that success continues with A for Anand.”

Filming is set to begin in October in the misty locales of Sagara near Shivamogga.