Apurva: My career has been a miracle, and credit goes to Ravichandran sir

Apurva may not have come from a film background, but her journey into cinema, as she admits, has been nothing short of a miracle. She credits it all to Crazy Star Ravichandran, who introduced her to the silver screen in the film Apoorva. That one opportunity, she says, changed everything.

“I had no connections in the industry. Ravichandran sir picked me purely through auditions. For someone like me, that was nothing short of a miracle. Today, I’m being offered good roles across different genres, and people believe I can fit into a variety of characters. That’s the biggest satisfaction — and all the credit first goes to Ravichandran Sir,” says Apurva.

With four films waiting for release, Apurva has moved to her sixth project. After making a mark in the experimental film, Soori Loves Sandhya, she now plays the bubbly protagonist in Suthradaari, which is headlined by rapper-turned-actor Chandan Shetty. The film is set to release this week.

“Yes, I play the love interest, but my character is at the centre of the entire plot. That’s what makes Suthradaari exciting for me,” she explains. “And the fact that it’s produced by Navarasan — someone who knows the value of promoting a film well — made it a smart choice too. It’s not just about doing a film; it’s about reaching the audience.”

Talking about the experience of working with Chandan, Apurva says, "What surprised me was how quiet he was on set. You’d expect a singer and rapper to be loud, but he’s always in his own musical world. Unless it’s time to say a dialogue, he’s either composing or thinking about music. I’m a quiet person too, so it was interesting. We only spoke when it came to shooting the film, and discussing the dialogues.”

Apurva reveals that she was affectionately nicknamed “Senior” on set. “Since Suthradaari is Chandan’s debut as a lead, the crew would call me ‘Senior.’ Both the producer and Chandan often complimented my performance, and I won’t lie, it did put a smile on my face,” she says.

Suthradaari also features music by Chandan Shetty and cinematography by PKH Das.