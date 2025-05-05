Dhiraj MV: Kapata Nataka Sutradhari will be India’s first new-age political satire'

When films are treading familiar ground, Kapata Nataka Sutradhari arrives as a bold and necessary disruption claims first-time director Dhiraj MV. Billed as India’s first new-age political satire, this film blends rooted storytelling, biting wit, and a fresh ideological lens to expose the staged spectacle of modern politics.
Dhiraj, an IT-professional-turned-filmmaker, aims to take Indian cinema into unexplored territory. Having assisted veteran directors like Mata Guruprasad and Sunil Kumar Desai, and having honed his voice through short films and documentaries, Dhiraj now steps confidently into the limelight.
“Yes, we’ve had political satires in Indian cinema before but none that are rooted in new-age ideology—none that aim to decode political fabrication through the lens of contemporary philosophy, satire, and deep social awareness,” says Dhiraj.
Saying that the term “new-age” isn’t just about being modern or trendy, Dhiraj shares that it stems from a deeper philosophical movement born in the West during the 1970s—one that challenged systems, identity politics, and spiritual dogmas. In Kapata Nataka Sutradhari, Dhiraj hopes to draw on that ideological spirit to examine prejudices, social inequality, and manipulation, all through sharp, allegorical storytelling.
Shot over a single 55-day schedule without a break, the film traverses unique and historic landscapes—from ancient temples and forts to dense forests across North Karnataka. “We didn’t want artificial sets,” says Dhiraj. “We wanted our locations to speak—to echo the timelessness of the themes we’re tackling.”
The cast features over 100 theatre-trained actors, each chosen for their ability to breathe truth into layered, symbolic roles. "It’s not just about what’s being said—it’s about what’s being implied, what’s being masked, what the audience is encouraged to question,” Dhiraj explains. “This is a film that asks you not just to watch, but to rethink.”
Produced under the banner of VSK Cinemas, the film brings together a talented crew: Abhiram Arjun as Business Head and lead actor, Veeresh NTA handling cinematography, Prasanna Kumar MS on music, Murali Shankar as co-director, Harish Rangarav as Creative Head, and Varun Gururaj as Production Head.
Dhiraj shares that Kapata Nataka Sutradhari aims to embrace the socio-political satire genre, digging into themes like power, oppression, and mass deception. He believes this marks the beginning of a new narrative language—one that uses laughter not to escape, but to enlighten.
“We are not telling a story just for entertainment. We’re holding up a mirror. We want people to laugh, yes—but we want them to see what they’ve been blind to. This is new-age satire. It’s political. It’s personal. And it’s long overdue,” concludes Dhiraj.
With most of the production completed, the film is expected to hit theatres in June or July 2025.