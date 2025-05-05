Dhiraj MV: Kapata Nataka Sutradhari will be India’s first new-age political satire'

“Yes, we’ve had political satires in Indian cinema before but none that are rooted in new-age ideology—none that aim to decode political fabrication through the lens of contemporary philosophy, satire, and deep social awareness,” says Dhiraj.

Saying that the term “new-age” isn’t just about being modern or trendy, Dhiraj shares that it stems from a deeper philosophical movement born in the West during the 1970s—one that challenged systems, identity politics, and spiritual dogmas. In Kapata Nataka Sutradhari, Dhiraj hopes to draw on that ideological spirit to examine prejudices, social inequality, and manipulation, all through sharp, allegorical storytelling.

Shot over a single 55-day schedule without a break, the film traverses unique and historic landscapes—from ancient temples and forts to dense forests across North Karnataka. “We didn’t want artificial sets,” says Dhiraj. “We wanted our locations to speak—to echo the timelessness of the themes we’re tackling.”

The cast features over 100 theatre-trained actors, each chosen for their ability to breathe truth into layered, symbolic roles. "It’s not just about what’s being said—it’s about what’s being implied, what’s being masked, what the audience is encouraged to question,” Dhiraj explains. “This is a film that asks you not just to watch, but to rethink.”