First look of Time Pass promises a dark but funny reality check on the film industry

The first look of Time Pass, an upcoming dark comedy by debut director K Chethan Jodidhar, is here. Billed as a sharp satire on the film industry itself, Time Pass is lead by a young team that hopes to challenge convention and bring unfiltered and passionate storytelling to the screen.

Another aspect of the film's unabashed nature is how Chethan has no film school background or assistant director experience. He admittedly learned the craft by obsessively watching films and studying YouTube tutorials. It is this raw curiosity that has transformed into a full-length feature, which is currently in post-production.

The story follows seven eccentric characters whose love for cinema spirals into chaos, blending absurdity with emotional truth.

On the technical front, Rajeev Ganesan handles the cinematography, Hari Param is the editor, and the music is by DK (DM Udhayakumar). The soundtrack features live-recorded music from musicians, who have also worked with the likes of Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman. Chethan and Vaishnavi Sathyanarayan have written the lyrics in the film.

Produced by Shree Chethana Services, Gundooru Shekhar, Kiran Kumar Shetty, and MH Krishnamurthy, the film cast includes Imran Pasha, Vaisiri K Gowda, Rathsharam, Om Sri, and Chethan.