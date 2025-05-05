Sebastian David: I don't just want to keep up, I want to set the pace

Veteran filmmaker Sebastian David, a State Award winner with over 30 years in the Kannada film industry and 16 films as producer and director is back — and this time, he’s holding a Pen Drive. This isn’t just a USB stick loaded with data, he says, and adds, "It’s core is a suspense thriller designed to today’s generation."

The teaser is out and viewers are intrigued by the high-stakes plot where a missing pen drive sets off a chain of revelations and dark secrets.

“It may be technical, it may be small — but in this story, the pen drive is no ordinary object. It’s a disturbance. A spark. A turning point,” says Sebastian David, speaking on the sidelines of the film’s teaser release.

Produced by N Hanumantharaju and Lion S Venkatesh, and presented by RH Enterprises and Sree Thirumala Cine Entertainment, Pen Drive aims to blend technology, tension, and tantalising twists.

“Beyond suspense, the film also tells a gripping story packed with action, romance, and emotion,” adds Sebastian, who goes on to introduce some of the key characters.

“Tanisha Kuppanda popular from Bigg Boss Kannada, plays a daring inspector — strong, stylish, and sharp. Kishan, who also made a mark on Bigg Boss, is a popular dancer and a TV actor. He takes on the role of an Artificial Intelligence expert. This marks his first big-screen appearance. And of course, the film has the dream queen, Malashree, as the SP — a role that brings gravitas to the film," he says.

The cast also includes Sanjana Naidu, Karisubbu, and several other supporting actors. The film’s cinematography is by PVR Swamy, while music and lyrics are by Dr V Nagendra Prasad.

Sebastian David also hints at a bold romantic thread in the film. “The romantic track between Tanisha and Kishan will definitely push the envelope," he says.

As a filmmaker known for his passion and fearlessness, David is clear about his creative vision. “Yes, I’m experienced, and I've won awards. But I don’t want to just keep up. I want to set the pace. This film mixes action, thrill, and a touch of chaos — because that’s what sparks today’s minds.”

Pen Drive, which was shot in a single schedule, has received a U/A certificate and is expected to hit the screens this month.