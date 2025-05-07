Baraguru Ramachandrappa's Amruthamathi gets digital release

Amruthamathi, a film by veteran Kannada filmmaker Baraguru Ramachandrappa, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film brings to life a revered piece of Kannada literary heritage, drawing inspiration from the 13th-century poetic narrative Yashodhara Charite by the iconic poet Janna. Blending historical richness with contemporary storytelling, Amruthamathi offers a creative reimagining of a classic tale, deeply rooted in Kannada literary tradition and cultural identity.

Director Baraguru Ramachandrappa emphasises that Amruthamathi is more than just a period piece, and it's a tribute to the enduring power of Kannada literature. Apart from directing, Ramachandrappa has also penned the screenplay, dialogues, and lyrics, making it a truly personal and immersive vision.

The film stars Hariprriya in the titular role of Amruthamathi, with acclaimed multilingual actor Kishore portraying Yashodhara. The ensemble cast includes Sundar Raj, Pramila Joshai, Tilak, Ambarish Sarangi, Vatsala Mohan, and Supriya Rao.

Amruthamathi is produced under the Inchar Puttanna banner. The film’s visual storytelling is enhanced by Nagaraj Adavani’s cinematography, Shamitha Malnad’s music, and Suresh Arasu’s editing.

